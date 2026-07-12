In charts: How West Asia war, rate shifts, extreme heat are affecting the world

Every month, Mint’s Plain Facts gives you an update on key global data to help you thread together the biggest developments worth paying attention to. The accompanying analysis and charts explain how each story is creating ripples on the global stage, where it is headed in the coming weeks, and whether it could have an impact on India.
Ceasefire cracks
After days of relative calm, the West Asia war escalated again after the US struck Iranian military targets in response to Iran's alleged attacks on commercial oil tankers. Soon after, US President Donald Trump declared the ceasefire was "over", reviving fears that the conflict would escalate. The collapse of the ceasefire came after Brent crude had fallen to its lowest levels since the war began, hovering around $71-73 a barrel in early July. Prices then jumped 5.2% on 8 July, recording the 10th-largest one-day rise during the period of the conflict.