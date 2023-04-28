West Asian oil producers lose market share in India, China: Report

New Delhi: West Asian oil producing majors are losing their market share in the key consuming markets of India and China, according to S&P Global Commodity Insights.
New Delhi: West Asian oil producing majors are losing their market share in the key consuming markets of India and China, according to S&P Global Commodity Insights.
A presentation released at the S&P Global Commodity Insights Delhi Commodity Market Insights Forum 2023, showed that west Asian oil producers from Saudi Arabia and the UAE, however, have gained market share in other countries including Japan and South Korea.
A presentation released at the S&P Global Commodity Insights Delhi Commodity Market Insights Forum 2023, showed that west Asian oil producers from Saudi Arabia and the UAE, however, have gained market share in other countries including Japan and South Korea.
Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Oman have been among the traditional major suppliers of crude oil to India. The decline in their market share comes amid the rise in India’s imports from Russia as the country has offered crude at discounted price amid western sanctions. Russia, which was not a significant supplier of crude to India till FY22, has emerged as the second biggest exporter of crude oil to India in FY23.
Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Oman have been among the traditional major suppliers of crude oil to India. The decline in their market share comes amid the rise in India’s imports from Russia as the country has offered crude at discounted price amid western sanctions. Russia, which was not a significant supplier of crude to India till FY22, has emerged as the second biggest exporter of crude oil to India in FY23.
According to data from the union ministry of commerce and industry, India has imported crude oil worth $27.48 billion during the April-February period of FY23. In February, it was the largest supplier of crude oil to India with exports worth $3.35 billion.
According to data from the union ministry of commerce and industry, India has imported crude oil worth $27.48 billion during the April-February period of FY23. In February, it was the largest supplier of crude oil to India with exports worth $3.35 billion.
West Asian countries however continue to be among the major suppliers of crude to India. Iraq has the topmost supplier with supplies worth $30 billion to India.
West Asian countries however continue to be among the major suppliers of crude to India. Iraq has the topmost supplier with supplies worth $30 billion to India.
Other top exporters included Saudi Arabia at $26.8 followed by the UAE at $15.6 billion, US at $10.05 billion and Kuwait at $7.59 billion.
Other top exporters included Saudi Arabia at $26.8 followed by the UAE at $15.6 billion, US at $10.05 billion and Kuwait at $7.59 billion.
India has significant import requirements for crude, as 80% of its ol needs come from imports—and a large part of this is now being met from Russia. Traditionally, members of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), with the West Asian countries as the major member countries have catered to 85% of India’s oil imports.
India has significant import requirements for crude, as 80% of its ol needs come from imports—and a large part of this is now being met from Russia. Traditionally, members of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), with the West Asian countries as the major member countries have catered to 85% of India’s oil imports.
Despite concerns raised by the west to India’s imports from Russia during the war, India has taken a strong stand and said that it looks at all options to achieve energy security.
Despite concerns raised by the west to India’s imports from Russia during the war, India has taken a strong stand and said that it looks at all options to achieve energy security.
Recently, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said India could purchase Russian oil even if the price reached near or crossed the cap.
Recently, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said India could purchase Russian oil even if the price reached near or crossed the cap.
A ICRA report, however, said that sea-borne exports from Russia witnessed a significant decline in the first week of April 2023 to around 2.89 million barrels per day (mbd) from around 5 mbd at the end of 2021 indicating the impact of the production cuts by Russia. “This is likely to keep the supplies tight in the market," it said.
A ICRA report, however, said that sea-borne exports from Russia witnessed a significant decline in the first week of April 2023 to around 2.89 million barrels per day (mbd) from around 5 mbd at the end of 2021 indicating the impact of the production cuts by Russia. “This is likely to keep the supplies tight in the market," it said.