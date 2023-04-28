West Asian oil producers lose market share in India, China: Report

Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Oman have been among the traditional major suppliers of crude oil to India. The decline in their market share comes amid the rise in India’s imports from Russia as the country has offered crude at discounted price amid western sanctions. Russia, which was not a significant supplier of crude to India till FY22, has emerged as the second biggest exporter of crude oil to India in FY23.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}