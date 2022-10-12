The West may not be able to predict a Russian nuclear attack in time, according to UK intelligence chief Jeremy Fleming. There are never any assurances in this field, The Telegraph quoted Fleming as saying, even though there may be a "good chance" of detecting it. That only Russia discusses the use of nuclear weapons is “extremely dangerous", as per the director of the Government Communications Headquarters (GCHQ).

Also Read: UK military won't rest until Ukraine defeats Russia: Liz Truss

As per Fleming, the Kremlin is aware that a nuclear war cannot be won. He noted that Russian President Vladimir Putin's veiled nuclear threats were reckless. Fleming also emphasised NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg's remarks that the defence alliance was closely watching Russia's nuclear capabilities. According to The Telegraph, on the other hand, the British government has declined to say how it would react to a nuclear assault by Russia.

Also Read: Russian President Vladimir Putin won’t survive nuclear war: Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Tobias Ellwood, the chairman of the House of Commons Defence Committee, earlier said that transparency would be the deterrence that aids in preventing Russia's hostile acts. UK Defence Minister Alec Shelbrooke, however, said that it would not be strategically prudent.

Also Read: Russia’s new ‘ruthless’ war chief sends rockets to children’s playground in Ukraine

Planning out precisely what the solutions to a potential event has never been a wise tactical move, according to Shelbrooke. The UK will follow the course that the British government has set forth and that perfectly follows what the NATO secretary general has described, he added.

Also Read: Europe’s largest nuclear power plant in danger due to Russia-Ukraine war

For the UK and its allies, any deployment of nuclear weapons would violate a ban on their use that has been in force since 1945, and this would have major repercussions for Russia, as President Putin should make clear, Shelbrooke said in the UK Parliament.

Also Read: India goes against Russia at UNGA, rejects demand for secret ballot on Ukraine

British Prime Minister Liz Truss earlier committed to continue providing Ukraine with military assistance until it defeats Russia.

"We will not rest until Ukraine prevails," Truss told the UN General Assembly on September 22. "At this crucial moment in the conflict, I pledge that we will sustain or increase our military support to Ukraine for as long as it takes."