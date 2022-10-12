West may fail to predict Russian nuclear attack in time: UK intelligence chief2 min read . Updated: 12 Oct 2022, 08:35 PM IST
It may not be possible for the UK to predict a Russian nuclear attack, said Jeremy Fleming.
The West may not be able to predict a Russian nuclear attack in time, according to UK intelligence chief Jeremy Fleming. There are never any assurances in this field, The Telegraph quoted Fleming as saying, even though there may be a "good chance" of detecting it. That only Russia discusses the use of nuclear weapons is “extremely dangerous", as per the director of the Government Communications Headquarters (GCHQ).