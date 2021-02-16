West unites against detention of foreign nationals in signal to China

A group of mostly Western countries led by Canada have formed a coalition against the detention of foreign nationals for diplomatic leverage, taking aim at a practice that diplomats say has been used by Beijing and Tehran.

Fifty-eight nations, including the U.S., Japan, Australia and almost all members of the European Union, have signed a declaration that is nonbinding and has no tools for enforcement. The Canadian foreign ministry, which is launching the initiative publicly on Monday, says that it doesn’t target a single nation but is aimed at bringing diplomatic pressure to bear on the issue.

Canadian Foreign Minister Marc Garneau told reporters Sunday that he is seeking the support of other countries to join the effort to stop the “illegal and immoral" imprisonments. By joining with other nations, he said, “we believe we have a better chance of exerting pressure on those countries that do practice arbitrary detentions," he said.

Western diplomats have accused China, Iran, Russia and North Korea in recent years of detaining foreign nationals as bargaining chips.

Officials from dozens of countries, including the U.S., U.K. and Germany spoke at a virtual conference hosted by Canada Monday morning to declare support for halting arbitrary detentions.

U.K. Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab told the conference that the country won’t tolerate the “use of arbitrary detention, particularly as a threat, or as a means to influence others, is cruel. It’s wrong."

Two Canadians—ex-diplomat Michael Kovrig and businessman Michael Spavor—were detained in China in December 2018 and accused of espionage. They are at the center of a standoff between Canada, the U.S. and China. Canada has accused China of detaining the two men in retaliation for its arrest of an executive at China’s Huawei Technologies Co., Meng Wanzhou, on a U.S. extradition request.

Shortly after the Monday conference, China’s embassy in Canada released to the media a copy of a story published Sunday by the state-backed newspaper Global Times, which dismissed the coalition’s efforts as an “aggressive and ill-considered" attack designed to stigmatize and pressure China.

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris told Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on a phone call earlier this month that the U.S. would do everything it could to get the two men released. The State Department last week called on China to release them, criticizing China’s “use of coercion as a political tool."

China says the men are suspected of committing crimes and that the arrest of Ms. Meng was political.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, in a telephone call with his Russian counterpart earlier this month, called for the release of two American citizens detained in Russia. A Russian court in July convicted Trevor Reed, a U.S. student and former Marine, of endangering the lives of two police officers. A month earlier, a Russian court sentenced former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan to 16 years in jail for espionage. Both deny the charges.

“The Secretary reiterated President Biden’s resolve to protect American citizens and act firmly in defense of U.S. interests in response to actions by Russia that harm us or our allies," State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a statement.

“This includes the release of Paul Whelan and Trevor Reed so that they are able to return home to their families in the United States."

In December, the U.K. Parliament’s foreign-affairs committee called on the government to declare as “state hostage taking" what it described as Iran’s “arbitrary detention of foreign nationals." The committee called for a “more-decisive, coordinated approach" from the U.K.’s foreign ministry.

British-Iranian aid worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe was arrested in 2016 and sentenced to five years in jail after a court found her guilty of plotting to overthrow the Iranian government, a charge that she denies.

