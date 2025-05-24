‘Love me or hate me’: Politician drinks beer from a shoe during farewell speech in Parliament | Watch viral video

A Western Australian Labor MP, known for his mullet and tattoos, gave a fun farewell in Parliament. Kyle McGinn ended his last speech by doing a “shoey”. It’s a popular Aussie celebration where you drink beer from a shoe.

McGinn represented the Mining and Pastoral Region for two terms. He called himself an “accidental politician” and said his message was that Parliament was for everyone. At the beginning of his speech, he removed one of his shoes and placed it on the table, evoking laughter from some members.

"I thought so long and hard about how I will finish this speech, and my constituents in the Goldfields, I think, will be particularly appreciative," McGinn said.

In his final speech, he thanked the people of Western Australia for their support and said his farewell would be appreciated by those in the Goldfields.

“Members, love me or hate me. I haven’t changed who I am. I hope this speech has explained to members what is important to me. I thought long and hard about how to finish this speech. There was only one way to do it,” he added.

“And, I'm used to getting told off, so we might as well get this over and done with. But, I would like to say to the members and the constituents across WA, thank you for two fantastic terms. Cheers," he said and poured beer from a can to a shoe.

Reactions President Alanna Clohesy immediately got up and asked the politician to take his seat, “Now!”

As many members clapped and laughed, Clohesy said, “The honourable member is very well aware that he ran a very fine line in offending the dignity of the council. So, I assume his speech has now concluded.”

His action did not go well with many social media users.

“Whenever people say Americans are the most crass and vulgar people on Earth, I remind them that Australia exists,” wrote one user.

Many other users found it offensive. As per the rules of the Parliament of Western Australia, no food or drink is allowed into the House, forget about alcohol.

Kyle McGinn, once a cook at an oil rig, joined politics after two of his co-workers died on the job. He entered Western Australia’s Legislative Council in 2017.