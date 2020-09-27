Calling the UN to term the ongoing atrocities in Xinjiang as genocide, Abdurixit said, "The crimes being committed by China in Xinjiang meet the definition of genocide as laid out in the UN genocide convention. Such horrific atrocities necessitate the coordinated response from the UN and the international community. Further, our suffering is met by indifference by corporations who profit by our collective suffering while most governments are turning a blind eye towards our problems."