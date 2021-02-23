Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >WeWork co-founder Neumann nears settlement with SoftBank
Adam Neumann, co-founder of WeWork

WeWork co-founder Neumann nears settlement with SoftBank

2 min read . 06:32 AM IST Bloomberg

  • The deal would mean Neumann sells about a quarter of his position in WeWork and remains a major shareholder in the company
  • The settlement would bring an end to a high-profile legal dispute

WeWork Co-Founder Adam Neumann is in advanced talks to settle his lawsuit against the co-working company’s biggest backer SoftBank Group Corp., according to people familiar with the matter.

WeWork Co-Founder Adam Neumann is in advanced talks to settle his lawsuit against the co-working company’s biggest backer SoftBank Group Corp., according to people familiar with the matter.

Under the terms of the potential settlement, SoftBank would purchase half of the WeWork shares it originally agreed to buy in 2019, said one the people, who asked not to be identified because the talks are still private. That means Neumann would be able to sell close to $500 million in stock, and that SoftBank would pay about $1.5 billion overall. The shares are being sold at the same price agreed upon in 2019, the person said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Union Minister Shripad Naik to be discharged from Goa hospital on 24 Feb

1 min read . 06:43 AM IST

Unicorn boom fuels jobs, stakeholder value

2 min read . 06:13 AM IST

Bengaluru airport update: Reconstruction of old runway at KIA to be done by Feb end

1 min read . 06:10 AM IST

Zydus to expand vaccine capacity

2 min read . 06:06 AM IST

Under the terms of the potential settlement, SoftBank would purchase half of the WeWork shares it originally agreed to buy in 2019, said one the people, who asked not to be identified because the talks are still private. That means Neumann would be able to sell close to $500 million in stock, and that SoftBank would pay about $1.5 billion overall. The shares are being sold at the same price agreed upon in 2019, the person said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Union Minister Shripad Naik to be discharged from Goa hospital on 24 Feb

1 min read . 06:43 AM IST

Unicorn boom fuels jobs, stakeholder value

2 min read . 06:13 AM IST

Bengaluru airport update: Reconstruction of old runway at KIA to be done by Feb end

1 min read . 06:10 AM IST

Zydus to expand vaccine capacity

2 min read . 06:06 AM IST
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Also Read | India Inc gears up to go back to office

The deal would mean Neumann sells about a quarter of his position in WeWork and remains a major shareholder in the company, the person said, while noting the agreement isn’t finalized and could still change. The agreement could also pave the way for a second attempt at a WeWork public listing, the person added. A spokesman for Neumann and a spokeswoman for SoftBank declined to comment. The Wall Street Journal reported on the talks earlier.

The settlement would bring an end to a high-profile legal dispute between Neumann, WeWork’s former chief executive officer, and SoftBank, which for many years was his most exuberant backer. In 2019, after WeWork’s initial public offering failed, he stepped down and the Japanese conglomerate agreed to buy $3 billion in stock from Neumann and other shareholders as part of a bailout package. The generous exit package for Neumann enraged some WeWork employees when thousands of jobs were cut at the co-working company around the same time.

As the date for the stock sale approached in early 2020 and WeWork saw its business battered by the Covid-19 pandemic, SoftBank pulled out of the deal, citing regulatory concerns and government investigations into the company. Neumann sued, alleging that SoftBank and its Vision Fund relied on legally faulty pretexts to renege on the agreement. An online trial in Delaware Chancery Court is still scheduled to start March 4.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.