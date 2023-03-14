Meta Platforms Inc., formerly Facebook, is urging its employees to return to the office after previously promoting remote work during the pandemic. CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Tuesday stated that early analysis suggests engineers who started working in-person before switching to remote or remained in-person performed better than those who started remotely.

Some early analysis “suggests that engineers who either joined Meta in-person and then transferred to remote or remained in-person performed better on average than people who joined remotely," Zuckerberg said in a statement.

Zuckerberg cautioned that the data requires further study, but encouraged employees to “find more opportunities to work with your colleagues in person" in the meantime.

The company previously allowed employees to work remotely if their jobs permitted it. The return to office policy by Meta Platforms Inc. is in line with other big tech companies such as Apple, Amazon, and Twitter, who are also attempting to encourage employees to return to the office. While companies may cite productivity benefits, some workers may still prefer remote work and may resist the shift back to the office.

Meta to fire 10,000 employees in 2nd round layoff

Meta Platforms would cut 10,000 jobs this year, making it the first Big Tech company to announce a second round of mass layoffs as the industry braces for a deep economic downturn.

In a message to staff, Zuckerberg said most of the cuts would be announced in April and May, though in some cases they would continue through the end of the year.

"For most of our history, we saw rapid revenue growth year after year and had the resources to invest in many new products. But last year was a humbling wake-up call," Zuckerberg wrote.

"I think we should prepare ourselves for the possibility that this new economic reality will continue for many years."

Zuckerberg said he planned to further reduce the size of the recruiting team, which was especially hard-hit in the fall layoffs. Restructurings in the tech group would be announced in late April and cuts to business groups would come in May.

(With inputs from agencies)