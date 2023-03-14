WFH days over for Meta? What Mark Zuckerberg said amid 2nd round of layoffs2 min read . Updated: 14 Mar 2023, 09:16 PM IST
Mark Zuckerberg stated that early analysis suggests engineers who started working in-person before switching to remote or remained in-person performed better than those who started remotely
Meta Platforms Inc., formerly Facebook, is urging its employees to return to the office after previously promoting remote work during the pandemic. CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Tuesday stated that early analysis suggests engineers who started working in-person before switching to remote or remained in-person performed better than those who started remotely.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×