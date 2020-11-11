WHA calls for more spending on health

NEW DELHI : The World Health Assembly (WHA) has asked countries to invest more in health emergency preparedness, and strengthen decision-making processes and infrastructure for public health. WHA is the forum through which the World Health Organization (WHO) is governed by its 194 member states.

The 73rd meeting of the assembly on Tuesday called on the healthcare community to ensure all countries are better equipped to detect and respond to cases of covid-19 and other infectious diseases. Covid-19 has affected more than 50 million persons and claimed over 1 million lives globally.

WHO member states are expected to adopt a resolution to strengthen preparedness for health emergencies.

“Covid-19 pandemic has revealed our weaknesses in healthcare delivery. We need to strengthen our primary care, public healthcare infrastructure significantly and increase spending and manpower in these areas to meet not only any future pandemics and the second and third waves of covid-19 but also deal with the scourge of non-communicable diseases," said H. Sudarshan Ballal, chairman, Manipal Hospitals.

Most countries are unprepared for outbreaks of major infectious diseases, with Asian countries facing significant risks, according to the Global Health Security Index 2019. Thailand and South Korea were among the best-performing countries in Asia, while India was at 57th rank out of 195 countries. “Fewer than 5% of countries have a requirement to test their health emergency operations centres on an annual basis," the report said.

Public health experts have said there are many gaps that need to be plugged.

“From shortage of skilled medical professionals to doctor per patient ratio, the covid-19 pandemic has exposed long-standing structural gaps in the Indian healthcare ecosystem. With respect to India, there is a strong need for an effective public-private partnership (PPP) model, wherein all stakeholders, including private hospitals, diagnostics, medtech and academia, work collectively. There have been many successful PPP models in India, and we should look at replicating them and should learn from our shortcomings," said Bishnu Panigrahi, group head-medical strategy and operations group, Fortis Healthcare.

