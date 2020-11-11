WHA calls for more spending on health

“From shortage of skilled medical professionals to doctor per patient ratio, the covid-19 pandemic has exposed long-standing structural gaps in the Indian healthcare ecosystem. With respect to India, there is a strong need for an effective public-private partnership (PPP) model, wherein all stakeholders, including private hospitals, diagnostics, medtech and academia, work collectively. There have been many successful PPP models in India, and we should look at replicating them and should learn from our shortcomings," said Bishnu Panigrahi, group head-medical strategy and operations group, Fortis Healthcare.