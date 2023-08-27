'What a visual': Pakistani media heaps praises on India, ISRO's Chandrayaan-3 mission | Watch video2 min read 27 Aug 2023, 08:36 AM IST
Pakistani media praises India's Chandrayaan-3 moon landing, highlighting the need for competition and progress.
After the successful landing of the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft on the Moon's south polar region, the entire world felicitated India for achieving the remarkable milestone. Several global media also lauded India and the Indian Space Research Organization's (ISRO) efforts for soft landing Chandrayaan-3 on the Moon's south polar region. Among the slew of congratulatory wishes and compliments is Pakistani media.
Mint could not officially confirm the source of the video but was shared on the X platform after the Chandrayaan-3 moon landing on 23 August.
Not just Pakistani media has praised India's Chandrayaan-3 mission, a former minister has also made a positive statement about India. Fawad Chaudhry, former Pakistani information and broadcasting minister on Wednesday praised the successful soft landing of India’s Chandrayaan 3 on the surface of the Moon. In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), Chaudhry said that it was a great moment for ISRO as Chandrayaan 3 landed on the Moon.
He also said that only the younger generation with dreams can change the world.
“What a great moment for#ISRO as#Chandrayaan3 lands on the Moon, I can see lots of young scientists celebrating this moment with Somnath Chairman ISRO, only Younger generation with dreams can change the world … good luck," Chaudhry wrote on X.