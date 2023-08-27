After the successful landing of the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft on the Moon's south polar region, the entire world felicitated India for achieving the remarkable milestone. Several global media also lauded India and the Indian Space Research Organization's (ISRO) efforts for soft landing Chandrayaan-3 on the Moon's south polar region. Among the slew of congratulatory wishes and compliments is Pakistani media.

Also read: PM Modi celebrates success of Chandrayaan-3 with ISRO scientists in Bengaluru. In pics A video has gone viral where two news anchors from Pakistan have heaped praises on India and the Chandrayaan-3 mission. The two anchors in Hindi said, "India chand pe pauch gaya hai aur hum beech pe hi phase hue hai. Apni ladhai pe hi pade hue hai. We need to broaden our horizons. Kya visual tha...hume yaha baith ke bohot khushi ho rahi hai. Hum ek jaise dikhte hai magar bohot farak hai dono mulk mein..Hum muqable ki baat karte haine...yeh wo cheez hai jisme muqabla hona chaiye. This is a progressive and healthy competition. (India has reached the moon and we are stuck in our own system and fighting with each other. We need to expand our horizons. Chandrayaan-3 's landing visuals were phenomenal. The two countries are similar in so many things yet there's a big difference when it comes to such achievement. We have the same skin and colour yet we have a lot of differences. We talk about competing with India--this is a competition we should be in with India. It's a progressive competition).

Mint could not officially confirm the source of the video but was shared on the X platform after the Chandrayaan-3 moon landing on 23 August.

Also read: Chandrayaan-3 completes two out three mission objectives; ISRO shares update

Not just Pakistani media has praised India's Chandrayaan-3 mission, a former minister has also made a positive statement about India. Fawad Chaudhry, former Pakistani information and broadcasting minister on Wednesday praised the successful soft landing of India’s Chandrayaan 3 on the surface of the Moon. In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), Chaudhry said that it was a great moment for ISRO as Chandrayaan 3 landed on the Moon.

He also said that only the younger generation with dreams can change the world.

“What a great moment for#ISRO as#Chandrayaan3 lands on the Moon, I can see lots of young scientists celebrating this moment with Somnath Chairman ISRO, only Younger generation with dreams can change the world … good luck," Chaudhry wrote on X.