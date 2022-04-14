OPEN APP
Amazon.com Inc Chief Executive Officer Andy Jassy said the e-commerce giant is not close to adding cryptocurrency as a payment option to its retail business, in an interview with CNBC on Thursday.

He also said it might be possible to sell non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on its e-commerce platform.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

