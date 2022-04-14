What Amazon CEO said on adding cryptocurrency as payment option

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Amazon.com Inc Chief Executive Officer Andy Jassy said the e-commerce giant is not close to adding cryptocurrency as a payment option to its retail business, in an interview with CNBC on Thursday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He also said it might be possible to sell non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on its e-commerce platform.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.