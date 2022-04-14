Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
What Amazon CEO said on adding cryptocurrency as payment option

What Amazon CEO said on adding cryptocurrency as payment option

File Photo: A representation of the virtual cryptocurrency Ethereum is seen
1 min read . 14 Apr 2022 Reuters

  • Andy Jassy also said it might be possible to sell non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on its e-commerce platform.

Amazon.com Inc Chief Executive Officer Andy Jassy said the e-commerce giant is not close to adding cryptocurrency as a payment option to its retail business, in an interview with CNBC on Thursday.

He also said it might be possible to sell non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on its e-commerce platform.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.