PM Modi visited the Union Territory of Lakshadweep on January 2 and shared several pictures including an 'exhilarating experience' after he tried his hand at snorkelling.

In a series of posts on X, PM Modi shared pictures of the white beaches and the pristine blue skies and the ocean. During his visit to Lakshadweep, he also laid the foundation stone for development projects worth over ₹1,150 crore in Agatti.

The change in the political regime in Maldives is an indication of souring relation between India and the island nation and a signal of its improving proximity with China. Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu will be visiting China from January 7-12. This is his second foreign visit after assuming office following the visit to Turkey.

In December last year, the Maldives said it would not renew the Hydrographic Survey agreement made with India, a Maldives-based news website, The Press, reported.

