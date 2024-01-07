Former President of Maldives Mohamed Nasheed slamed the Maldives government official Mariyam Shiuna for her derogatory comments against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his visit to Lakshadweep. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"What appalling language by Maldives Government official Mariyam Shiuna towards the leader of a key ally, that is instrumental for Maldives' security and prosperity. Dr Mohamed Muizzu government must distance itself from these comments and give clear assurance to India they do not reflect gov policy," Former President of Maldives, Mohamed Nasheed wrote on X.

In his X post, Mohamed Nasheed said that India is "instrumental" in Maldives' security and prosperity. He also asked Muizzu to give assurance to New Delhi that the comments don't reflect government policy.

His comments have come after Maldives Deputy Minister of Youth Empowerment Mariyam Shiuna insulted India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi after he visited Lakshadweep. Shiuna made insulting remarks about PM Modi multiple times on X, most of her comments related PM Modi have been deleted from the micro blogging site.

Other than Mariyam Shiuna, another Maldives politician mocked PM Modi after his visit to Lakshadweep and also made insulting remark for Indians.

In an X post with video of PM Modi's Lakshadweep visit, Zahid Rameez, a member of the Progressive Party of Maldives Senate, made fun of the beaches of Lakshadweep Island and questioned whether India's Union Territory can match the services provided by Maldives.

In response to these tweets by political leaders of Maldives, Indian social media users expressed their displeasure and even launched a campaign boycotting travel to Maldives.

PM Modi visited the Union Territory of Lakshadweep on January 2 and shared several pictures including an 'exhilarating experience' after he tried his hand at snorkelling.

In a series of posts on X, PM Modi shared pictures of the white beaches and the pristine blue skies and the ocean. During his visit to Lakshadweep, he also laid the foundation stone for development projects worth over ₹1,150 crore in Agatti.

The change in the political regime in Maldives is an indication of souring relation between India and the island nation and a signal of its improving proximity with China. Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu will be visiting China from January 7-12. This is his second foreign visit after assuming office following the visit to Turkey.

In December last year, the Maldives said it would not renew the Hydrographic Survey agreement made with India, a Maldives-based news website, The Press, reported.

