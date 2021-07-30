What are ‘Breakthrough’ covid-19 cases?

Since that report, the CDC stopped tracking breakthrough cases of Covid-19 that didn’t lead to hospitalization or death. As of July 19, the CDC recorded 5,914 cases across 49 states and territories of patients with the Covid-19 vaccine that were hospitalized or died. Of those cases, 74% were in people over the age of 65. Among the full group there were 1,141 deaths. The CDC said 26% of those fatalities were among people who were asymptomatic or who died from something not related to Covid-19.