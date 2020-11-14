What are Joe Biden’s plans for covid-19?

The president-elect has proposed steps designed to up production of tests, protective equipment and vaccines, and is also expected to pursue economic stimulus

President-elect Joe Biden has said he would give priority to stopping Covid-19. Here’s what we know so far about his plans to curb the pandemic, as coronavirus cases and hospitalizations rise across the U.S.:

What is Mr. Biden planning?

Mr. Biden sketched out a much more forceful federal response than President Trump, who has left a lot of decisions to state and local authorities while sending mixed messages about the virtues of measures like wearing masks. Mr. Biden, who regularly appears in public wearing a mask and has kept events relatively small and outdoors, has already named a task force of 13 health experts and doctors to draft a response plan that would go into effect his first day in office. Its recommendations are likely to call for ramping up testing, increasing supplies of masks and other protective equipment, working with local leaders to persuade the public to wear masks, and producing and distributing vaccines—all pillars of his campaign proposals. Another proposal: a pandemic testing board modeled after President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s War Production Board, established to convert peacetime factories into manufacturing plants for weapons and military equipment. The president-elect is also expected to give back to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention the leading role it typically plays during pandemics, and to soon announce his choice for director of the agency.

How much can such actions really help?

A lot, public-health experts say. Federal leadership during a pandemic has been a hallmark of preparedness plans written by both Democratic and Republican administrations, partly because it can play an important role coordinating efforts. Simply emphasizing the latest science on how the virus spreads and therefore what can be done to reduce the risk of infection can help, according to the experts. The president’s powers are limited. Mr. Biden won’t, for instance, be able to require states mandate wearing masks. He will have to win over some governors and many Americans who have different views about how to handle the pandemic. Mr. Biden has indicated he will use the presidency’s bully pulpit to urge precautions.

What about the economic damage caused by the virus and lockdowns?

Many Americans fear that tough new restrictions aiming to stem the spread of the coronavirus will do further damage to the U.S. economy, and the appetite seems small for the kind of blanket lockdowns that were imposed during the spring. Public-health experts, however, point to the experiences of Asian countries to emphasize that cracking down on spread of the virus helps economies reopen sooner. Vivek Murthy, a surgeon general under President Obama who is co-chairing Mr. Biden’s Covid-19 task force, has said in interviews the administration would target problem areas, rather than issuing blanket lockdowns. Mr. Biden has said one of his top priorities would be passing a stimulus plan, though its prospects are uncertain in a divided Congress.

How much could Mr. Biden do before taking office?

The president-elect can’t make changes until he is sworn in on Jan. 20. How quickly his administration can take actions afterward partly depends on the cooperation that Mr. Trump provides during the transition. Likewise, Mr. Biden’s ability to name some key health leaders partly depends on collaborating with Congress, especially if Republicans retain a majority in the Senate. Yet health experts say Mr. Biden could send signals that can make a big difference; if he indicated there would be more funding for testing, for example, test makers might step up production.

Write to Betsy McKay at betsy.mckay@wsj.com and Jonathan D. Rockoff at Jonathan.Rockoff@wsj.com

