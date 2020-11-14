What are Joe Biden’s plans for covid-19?

Mr. Biden sketched out a much more forceful federal response than President Trump, who has left a lot of decisions to state and local authorities while sending mixed messages about the virtues of measures like wearing masks. Mr. Biden, who regularly appears in public wearing a mask and has kept events relatively small and outdoors, has already named a task force of 13 health experts and doctors to draft a response plan that would go into effect his first day in office. Its recommendations are likely to call for ramping up testing, increasing supplies of masks and other protective equipment, working with local leaders to persuade the public to wear masks, and producing and distributing vaccines—all pillars of his campaign proposals. Another proposal: a pandemic testing board modeled after President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s War Production Board, established to convert peacetime factories into manufacturing plants for weapons and military equipment. The president-elect is also expected to give back to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention the leading role it typically plays during pandemics, and to soon announce his choice for director of the agency.