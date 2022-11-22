What are you supposed to call your in-laws these days?

The pollster YouGov conducted its first-ever survey on the topic in recent months at the behest of a British colleague who wondered if the in-law discord he saw featured in American television and movies was real. It was. According to YouGov’s July poll, 29% of couples call their in-laws by their first names, 17% refer to them as Mom and/or Dad, and 9% use Mr., Mrs. or Ms. The rest don’t have relationships with their in-laws or aren’t sure what to call them.