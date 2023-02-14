Twitter CEO Elon Musk has been making several changes to the microblogging site after closing the $44 billion deal and taking over the social media platform last October. The billionaire has become highly active on his official Twitter handle since then and often takes various suggestions from users regarding its features.

This time, Musk has asked his fans about their requests for Twitter features and bug fixes. “What are your top requests for Twitter features & bug fixes?" the new Twit chief tweeted.

Numerous suggestions have come up in the comment section, to which, Musk replied separately to a few of them. A person suggested, "Feed refreshes for "For You" tab is weird. So is the font and paragraph spacing."

“Fixing the recommendation algorithm is our current top priority. Twitter engineering has been working super hard on this. Proud of the team," the Tesla CEO replied.

What are your top requests for Twitter features & bug fixes? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 13, 2023

However, another user said, “Instead of having an algorithm do recommendations, why not have people list content & ideology preferences and have the algorithm fulfill those preferences (after getting rid of the troll & bot accounts)?"

“You’re not going to fix this until you find the intent of users' likes and reason for tweeting. I’ve built many (enterprise) AI engines. Most Engineers just match keywords and ignore the intent behind why a user liked something or took the time to tweet. Find the intent," a third user commented.

A fourth user suggested, “Collapse threads in no longer than 3 consecutive tweets." To this, Musk replied, “Agreed."

Meanwhile, Musk has recently said that the company will soon do away with 'legacy blue check', the blue ticks on verified handles that have not subscribed to Twitter Blue. He said that 'legacy blue checks' on Twitter will be removed soon as they are the ones that are 'truly corrupt.'

This came as a response to a question by a user who questioned the blue verification. The user said that 'verification tick has lost its charm' and pointed out that earlier the blue tick verification was given to public figures, but now anyone can get it.

In order to use the Twitter Blue services in India on mobile, users would need to pay ₹900 per month for both Android and iOS devices. While the price for a subscription plan on the web will cost users ₹650 per month. Twitter is also offering an annual subscription plan for web users that will be billed annually and cost ₹6,800.