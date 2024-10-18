According to a report citing prosecutors, the autopsy was based on statements from five witnesses, including three hotel staff members and two women who were in Payne’s room but left before his death.

Pop singer Liam Payne's preliminary autopsy report revealed that the former One Direction star died from “polytrauma" and “internal and external haemorrhage", according to multiple reports. The singer sustained multiple traumatic injuries after falling from a third-floor hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina, local police confirmed on Thursday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The National Criminal and Correctional Prosecutor's Office No 16 in Argentina announced in a press release Thursday that the One Direction singer died from “polytrauma" and “internal and external haemorrhage" after falling from his third-floor balcony of the Casa Sur hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Wednesday.

According to a USA Today report citing prosecutors, the autopsy was based on statements from five witnesses, including three hotel staff members and two women who were in Payne’s room but left before his death. The report stated that Payne’s body was transferred to a morgue, where forensic experts performed an autopsy late Wednesday night. It further stated that the examination found 25 injuries consistent with a fall from a significant height. The report also stated that prosecutors confirmed Payne’s brain injuries were severe enough to cause death, while internal and external haemorrhaging in the head and upper body also contributed to his passing. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Investigations are ongoing as authorities seek to clarify the circumstances surrounding the singer’s tragic death.

According to the Associated Press, hotel staff called 911 expressing concerns about a guest who appeared to be “overwhelmed with drugs and alcohol." AP cited prosecutors as saying that they had classified Payne’s death as “suspicious," with the possibility that the singer had been consuming alcohol and drugs prior to the incident.