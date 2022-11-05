What causes heart failure among most heart attack survivors? Study reveals2 min read . Updated: 05 Nov 2022, 10:18 PM IST
In a crucial discovery regarding cardiovascular ailments, a recent study found iron drives the formation of fatty tissue in the heart and leads to chronic heart failure in about fifty percent of heart attack survivors. The lead author of the study, Rohan Dharmakumar, PhD, of Indiana University School of Medicine, notes, “For the first time, we have identified a root cause of chronic heart failure following a heart attack."