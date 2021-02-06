Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >What CEOs are saying about Covid-19, leadership and more
Representational image

What CEOs are saying about Covid-19, leadership and more

10 min read . 12:21 AM IST The Wall Street Journal

The leaders of Microsoft, Exxon Mobil and UPS, among others, describe how business is evolving during the coronavirus pandemic

This is what some of the world’s corporate leaders have said recently on issues ranging from Covid-19 to the evolution of tech.

POST-PANDEMIC

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Centre decides to induct 30 more pvt sector specialists as JS, Directors

1 min read . 12:57 AM IST

Railway helps girl reach exam hall on time after brother's tweet

1 min read . 12:50 AM IST

Biden’s minimum-wage proposal: When would it reach $15 an hour?

4 min read . 12:39 AM IST

Joe Biden vows to 'act fast' on US stimulus amid weak January hiring

3 min read . 12:38 AM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.