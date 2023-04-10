What do the alleged classified US documents contain and who leaked them?3 min read . Updated: 10 Apr 2023, 10:47 PM IST
The information covers a wide range of topics, from US assessments of the war in Ukraine to intelligence gathered on diplomatic allies. The leaked information has turned up across multiple social media platforms and apps in recent weeks, including Twitter and YouTube
One of the largest leaks of alleged classified US military documents in a decade has sparked an official investigation by the Department of Defense and could complicate American support for Ukraine shortly before a major offensive by Kyiv.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×