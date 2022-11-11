What do US mid-term poll results signal to the world?

The US, like many democracies, has two houses. The lower house, known as the House of Representatives, has 435 members who are elected for two-year terms. The upper house, known as the Senate, has 100 members elected from the country’s 50 states. Senators serve six-year terms. Mid-term elections are conducted every two years for all 435 seats in the House, and for one-third of seats in the Senate. These elections, which also take place half-way through the four-year term of an American President, are also seen as a verdict on the performance of a presidential administration.

