What do US mid-term poll results signal to the world?

How are US mid-term elections held?
The US, like many democracies, has two houses. The lower house, known as the House of Representatives, has 435 members who are elected for two-year terms. The upper house, known as the Senate, has 100 members elected from the country’s 50 states. Senators serve six-year terms. Mid-term elections are conducted every two years for all 435 seats in the House, and for one-third of seats in the Senate. These elections, which also take place half-way through the four-year term of an American President, are also seen as a verdict on the performance of a presidential administration.
What were the results of the election?
The Democratic party fared surprisingly well, winning seats in a number of competitive seats for the House of Representatives. It became clear that Republican hopes of a “red wave" were overstated. However, the Republicans are still likely to take control over the House. Similarly, Democrats took a key seat in the Senate from the Republicans in Pennsylvania, which puts them in a favourable position to hold onto the upper house. Given that both sides currently have 50 senators each, every seat matters. Control of the Senate may rest on a hotly contested seat in Georgia, which is headed for a run-off election.
What were the key issues in the election?
The state of the economy, with inflation reaching multi-decade highs, loomed large in voters’ minds as they headed for the polls. Routine issues like crime and immigration also played a key role in the election. While the higher cost of living hurt Biden’s Democrats, the party received a boost from voters concerned about abortion rights.
Who were the big winners and losers?
President Biden was one of the big winners. Despite his weak ratings, his party avoided a mid-term rout, something Obama and Clinton could not. If he can keep one or both houses, he will find it easier to enact his legislative agenda. Another winner was Florida’s Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, whose re-election allows him to position himself as a future presidential candidate to challenge Trump. With many of his chosen candidates losing, Trump was the night’s big loser, raising questions about his political judgement.
How will the results affect India, the world?
The mid-terms are unlikely to impact US ties with India. Support for the ties is strong across both parties. Cooperation on defence, economic ties and combating China’s rise will likely continue. However, a divided government at home impacts America’s ability to achieve its goals internationally. A Republican majority in the House of Representatives will create headaches for the Biden administration. They can launch probes against the President and stymie his ambitious spending plans.
