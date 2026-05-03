What does Iran want from Trump? Tehran lays out 14 demands to US - Here’s what’s on the table

Iran has responded to the United States' nine-point proposal via Pakistan, wherein Tehran has listed 14 points which are focussed on the issue of what is being called an "end to the war", as per Tasnim News Agency.

While the US has called for a two-month ceasefire, Iran is saying that the issue has to be resolved no later than 30 days and the main focus of their negotiations should not be on reaching a ceasefire but putting an end to the war altogether.

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Iran's 14-point proposal Tehran wants a settlement plan that stops the war in West Asia altogether, including in Lebanon. It also wants the US to lift the blockade on the Strait of Hormuz, and withdraw foreign forces from the region, as per Iranian media outlets.

Iran also wants a new arrangement to be put in place to givern govern the STrait of Hormuz. It also wants Washington DC to lift sanctions, and release assets of Iran that have been frozen overseas.

“Now the ball is in the United States’ court to choose the path of diplomacy or the continuation of a confrontational approach," said Iran’s deputy foreign minister Kazem Gharibabadi, as per IRIB, the country's state broadcaster.

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Regarding the uranium enrichment facilities, the US wants Iran to dismantle the same and end enrichment altogether. However, Iran has insisted that it has a right to enrichment. Detailed changes regarding the same have been deferred for now.

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"The first component of the plan focuses on urgent de-escalation measures," a Pakistani official told news agency PTI about Iran's de-escalation proposal.

"Iran has indicated willingness to ease tensions in and around the strategic Strait of Hormuz, provided Washington reciprocates by scaling back its military posture and easing economic pressure, including restrictions affecting Iranian oil exports," he said.

"Secondly, Iran is seeking to decouple the restoration of maritime trade and oil flows from nuclear negotiations, arguing that economic normalisation should precede any binding commitments on its nuclear activities," he added.

Regarding the nuclear front, the official said, "While reaffirming its position on the right to peaceful nuclear energy, Iran has indicated openness to discussing limits on uranium enrichment and enhanced monitoring mechanisms – but only within a broader agreement that guarantees tangible sanctions relief".

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The agency said that Iran is now planning to seek formal recognition of its right to develop nuclear technology for civilian purposes as per international rules. It has also demanded assurances that the agreements made on this will be durable and there will be no universal withdrawal of the same.

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"The proposal further includes demands for security guarantees, reflecting heightened concerns in Tehran over the risk of future military action," the Pak official told PTI.

Officials have described Islamabad's role in the entire process as more facilitative than substantive, since they are relaying messages between the two parties and exploring the possibility of hosting indirect talks.

Although no formal talks have been scheduled yet, there is hope that neither party has ruled out an engagement hosted by Islamabad if an intial understanding can be reached.