What does the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework mean for India and the world?

For one, the lack of market access negotiations is a problem. The United States earlier backed out of the mammoth Trans-Pacific Partnership, a trade accord that placed market access, high-level standards among others on the table. With the IPEF, America runs the risk of demanding that partners meet the same demanding standards without any inducements in the form of market access and trade agreements. While the usual suspects like Japan, South Korea and Singapore will be happy to be a part of such a high standards agreement, developing nations like Vietnam and Indonesia have little reason to make binding commitments on anti-corruption standards and other issues without trade inducements.

