Will Donald Trump be back on Twitter? Twitter chief Elon Musk addressed the question that's been on everyone's mind after he bought the social media for $44 billion. Taking to the social media platform, Musk tweeted, "If I had a dollar for every time someone asked me if Trump is coming back on this platform, Twitter would be minting money!"

If I had a dollar for every time someone asked me if Trump is coming back on this platform, Twitter would be minting money! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 31, 2022

Twitter shut down former US President Donald Trump's account in January 2021, booting him from the global service to prevent another attack on the Capitol building. "After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them - specifically how they are being received and interpreted on and off Twitter - we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence," Twitter said in a statement.

At the time of permanent suspension, Trump had 88.7 million followers and followed 51 people.

On Monday, Tesla Inc boss Elon Musk said that he will serve as chief executive of Twitter. Musk announced his Twitter CEO role in a securities filing. In another filing on Monday, Musk revealed that he became the sole director of Twitter as a result of the takeover.

"The following persons, who were directors of Twitter prior to the effective time of the merger, are no longer directors of Twitter: Bret Taylor, Parag Agrawal, Omid Kordestani, David Rosenblatt, Martha Lane Fox, Patrick Pichette, Egon Durban, Fei-Fei Li and Mimi Alemayehou," Musk said in the filing.

Musk had previously changed his Twitter bio to "Chief Twit" in an allusion to his planned move.

Musk, who also runs rocket company SpaceX, brain-chip startup Neuralink and tunneling firm the Boring Company, fired Twitter's previous chief, Parag Agrawal, and other top company officials last week.