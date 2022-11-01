What Elon Musk said on question of Donald Trump returning to Twitter1 min read . Updated: 01 Nov 2022, 10:42 AM IST
- On Monday, Tesla Inc boss Elon Musk said that he will serve as chief executive of Twitter
Will Donald Trump be back on Twitter? Twitter chief Elon Musk addressed the question that's been on everyone's mind after he bought the social media for $44 billion. Taking to the social media platform, Musk tweeted, "If I had a dollar for every time someone asked me if Trump is coming back on this platform, Twitter would be minting money!"