What Elon Musk said on question of Donald Trump returning to Twitter

Twitter shut down former US President Donald Trump's account in January 2021, booting him from the global service to prevent another attack on the Capitol building. "After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them - specifically how they are being received and interpreted on and off Twitter - we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence," Twitter said in a statement.

