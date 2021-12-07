Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk wants people to have more babies as he is more concerned with under-population than over-population. The billionaire entrepreneur said that there are "not enough people" in the world and it could threaten human civilization.

"I think one of the biggest risks to civilization is the low birth rate and the rapidly declining birthrate," Musk said at the Wall Street Journal's annual CEO Council. Musk was answering a question about how the proposed Tesla Bot could solve some of the world's labour issues. Musk had previously called the bot a "generalized substitute for human labour over time."

During the wide-ranging interview, the 50-year-old added, "And yet, so many people, including smart people, think that there are too many people in the world and think that the population is growing out of control. It's completely the opposite. Please look at the numbers – if people don't have more children, civilization is going to crumble, mark my words."

When asked if this is why he has so many children, the father of six said he’s trying to set a good example, adding that he has to practice what he preaches.

The “Technoking" of Tesla also made fun of company positions including the role of chief executive officer, referring to it as a “made-up title" with no meaning. He said he works seven days a week and splits most of his time between Tesla and rocket maker Space Exploration Technologies Corp., depending on which company needs his attention most.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.