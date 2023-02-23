A prospective modification in penalty regulations would prohibit goalkeepers from interfering with penalty takers. Following what Emiliano Martinez did in the FIFA World Cup 2022 final, football authorities are set to introduce a new rule that will prevent goalkeepers from distracting opponents.

Emi Martinez, the shining star of Argentina's successful world cup campaign, did everything in his power to bring home the trophy for his nation. As he was about to pass the ball to Steven Berghuis, he dropped it. He then kicked the ball to the side while staring Teun Koopmeiners down and booted it into the centre circle as Luuk de Jong drew closer to the 18-yard box.

Before Aurelien Tchouameni's shot, the Argentine goalkeeper picked up the ball from the spot, carried it to his goalline, and then threw it to the edge of the box while delaying France's Kingsley Coman and arguing with the referee.

Neither the International Football Association Board (IFAB) nor the Fédération Internationale De Football Association (FIFA) could do anything about it because, well, none of the things that Emi did was against the rules. But, now, IFAB has decided to make a change. Prior to being formally enacted into the game's laws, it will ratify the new regulations during its annual general meeting in March.

When Emi Martinez was asked about his reaction to the potential rule change, he said it would not be a “problem". "I already saved the penalties that I had to save," Martinez told ESPN.

“I don't know if I'm going to save a penalty in 20 years, maybe not, but I had to tackle them in the Copa America and in the World Cup. I was able to stop them and help the team win, that's enough for me. We will always have to adapt to modern rules and what FIFA wants, so there will be no problem. We will adapt," added the Aston Villa star.

Earlier, Martinez defended his psychological tricks and maintained that he should have stopped Kylian Mbappe's shot at the start of the penalty shootout in the final.

