What Formula 1 can salvage this year and what it can’t

F1 is looking to piece together a season that is at least 75% the length of a usual season, if not more. How is it doing this? By creating and funding a medical bubble for about 1,000 personnel. Why is it doing this? F1 is a $2 billion-revenue business owned by a company, Liberty Media Corporation, and listed on stock exchanges. That has its own imperative. If F1 runs the season, Liberty stands to preserve upwards of three-fourths of those $2 billion annual revenues. As do the 10 F1 teams. But for racetracks, the third axis of F1, it’s another story.