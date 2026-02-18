What happened in Russia-Ukraine talks Geneva? Zelensky says ‘negotiations were not easy’

The latest US-mediated negotiations between Volodymyr Zelensky’s team and representatives of Vladimir Putin concluded in Geneva on Wednesday (February 18) with no major breakthrough, as Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine approaches its fourth anniversary next week.

The Switzerland meeting marked the third round of direct talks organized by the United States this year, following earlier discussions in Abu Dhabi that officials had described as constructive but inconclusive. Expectations for significant progress in Geneva were low.

‘Negotiations were not easy’ “The negotiations were not easy,” Zelensky said after the talks ended, speaking briefly by phone from Kyiv with his negotiating team.

He accused Moscow of stalling while continuing its military campaign.

“Trying to drag out negotiations,” Zelensky said of Russia’s approach.

Despite deep political divisions, Zelensky said there had been some movement on military-related discussions, particularly around the mechanics of a potential ceasefire.

On the Russian side, delegation head Vladimir Medinsky described the talks as “difficult but businesslike.”

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov struck a cautious tone, saying it was “too early” to assess outcomes. He added that Putin had been receiving updates on the progress in Geneva.

Both sides confirmed that another round of talks is planned.

US to help monitor any ceasefire Zelensky characterized the military discussions as “constructive,” noting that both sides examined how a possible ceasefire could be supervised.

“Monitoring will definitely be carried out with participation of the American side,” he said in a voice message shared with journalists.

US President Donald Trump’s envoy, Steve Witkoff, said Washington’s diplomatic efforts had “brought about meaningful progress,” though he offered no specifics.

Any ceasefire monitoring mechanism involving the United States would mark a significant role for Washington in enforcing potential agreements on the ground.

Fighting continues Even as talks unfolded, fighting persisted across the roughly 1,250-kilometre front line.

Hours after the first day of negotiations, Russian drone strikes reportedly killed a woman and injured two children — a six-year-old girl and an 18-month-old toddler — in the southern city of Zaporizhzhia.

Overnight, Ukraine’s air force said Russia launched one ballistic missile and 126 long-range drones at Ukrainian territory.

The continued attacks underscore the gap between diplomatic discussions and battlefield realities.

Europe’s role ‘indispensable’ Zelensky said Ukrainian and American negotiators met with representatives from the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy and Switzerland during the Geneva talks.

“Europe’s participation in the process is indispensable,” he said.

European leaders have insisted on being involved in peace efforts, arguing that the outcome of the war has direct implications for continental security and for Russia’s broader ambitions.

Divisions over territory and NATO Substantive disagreements remain over key political issues, particularly the status of eastern Ukrainian territories occupied by Russian forces.

Putin has maintained the core objectives he outlined when launching the invasion on February 24, 2022:

-Ukraine must abandon ambitions to join NATO

-The Ukrainian military must be significantly reduced

-Russian language and culture must be protected

-Kyiv must withdraw from four eastern regions Moscow claims but does not fully control

Zelensky, however, has ruled out territorial concessions.

“Ukraine won’t surrender land to Russia,” he has repeatedly stated, while also offering a ceasefire and proposing a face-to-face meeting with Putin.

(With AP inputs)