What happened to China's foreign minister? Qin Gang ousted, erased from records with no explanation1 min read 26 Jul 2023, 07:24 PM IST
Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang was ousted after just 207 days on the job. His activities as foreign minister have been erased from official records and his name has been removed from the website of China's foreign ministry. Speculation suggests he fell out of favor with President Xi Jinping.
Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang was ousted earlier this week after merely 207 days at the job. His predecessor Wang Yi was reappointed to the top post on Tuesday and officials insist that they are releasing information ‘normally’ about the situation. But as speculation about Qin's fate and whereabouts continue, all his activities as foreign minister appear to have been erased from official records.
