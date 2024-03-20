What happened to Kate Middleton? Rumours swirl as Princess of Wales remains 'missing' | 10 points
Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, has sparked conspiracy theories online due to her lack of public appearances since December. Speculations range from her death to a possible divorce, with news of her undergoing abdominal surgery in January 2024.
Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, has been in news for some time now, not for all good reasons though.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message