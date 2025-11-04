What happened to Queen Elizabeth’s corgis? Buckingham Palace issues update after Andrew’s royal exit

Buckingham Palace has provided an update on the fate of Queen Elizabeth II’s cherished corgis, Muick and Sandy, following the official removal of Andrew’s royal titles and privileges.

Buckingham Palace gives update about Queen Elizabeth's corgis In a statement released to The Independent on October 31, the Palace assured the public that the late monarch’s dogs “will remain with the family,” though it declined to specify which member of the royal household would be responsible for their care.

The update comes amid growing attention on Andrew’s position within the royal family. Just a day earlier, Buckingham Palace confirmed that King Charles III had initiated the process of stripping his younger brother of his remaining styles, titles and honours.

Henceforth, he will be referred to simply as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

“Their Majesties wish to make clear that their thoughts and utmost sympathies have been, and will remain with, the victims and survivors of any and all forms of abuse,” the Palace said in its statement, adding that “these censures are deemed necessary, notwithstanding the fact that he continues to deny the allegations against him.”

Why was Andrew stripped of all the titles and privileges? Andrew, 65, has long been under public scrutiny due to his past association with the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

He previously stepped back from public duties in 2019 and, earlier in October, confirmed that he would no longer use his royal titles. “In discussion with The King, and my immediate and wider family, we have concluded the continued accusations about me distract from the work of His Majesty and the Royal Family,” Andrew said. “I have decided, as I always have, to put my duty to my family and country first.”

Who was taking care of the corgis after the Queen's passing? Andrew and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, were initially entrusted with the care of the late Queen’s corgis after her death in September 2022. The pair had been living at the Royal Lodge since 2004, under an agreement that allowed them to remain there until 2078.

However, following the King’s decision, Andrew will vacate the residence and move to a property on the private Sandringham estate. According to the Palace, “any future accommodation will be privately funded by” the monarch.