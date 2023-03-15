What happened with Silicon Valley Bank?

Since the pandemic began, Silicon Valley Bank had been buying lots of what are often considered “safe" assets like U.S. Treasurys and government-backed mortgage bonds. But when interest rates start to rise quickly, as they did last year, their fixed interest payments don’t keep up with rising rates. Those assets were no longer worth what the bank paid for them, and the bank was sitting on more than $17 billion in potential losses on those assets as of the end of last year.

