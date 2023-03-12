What happens to Indian startups after SVB’s fall?

While the bank’s downfall officially started last week, the failure actually relates to the overall financial crisis plaguing the world. Many startups were forced to withdraw funds parked at the bank after funding dried up. The market for initial public offerings (IPOs) also slowed due to rising interest rates, which in turn can be traced back to the US Fed raising interest rates. The bank had to sell the $21 billion in securities, booking a loss of $1.8 billion. Its stock sale also collapsed however, and more clients withdrew funds leading the bank to seek alternative funding by a sale of the company.