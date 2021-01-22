What happens when Kamala Harris lives in your condo complex

Residents of Washington, D.C., neighborhoods such as Kalorama and Massachusetts Avenue Heights, which are popular with political operatives, ambassadors and well-heeled presidential appointees, are accustomed to sightings of Secret Service and high-level security on their streets. For the most part, their presence isn’t bothersome, said Coe Magruder, an investor who recently sold his home on Woodland Drive, about 3 miles from the White House.