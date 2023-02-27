What happens when you drink too much water?
Too much water in the cells, including brain cells, causes them to swell.
Water is essential for your body to function properly. It is your body's principal chemical component and makes up about 50-70% of your body weight. Your body needs water to survive, as every cell, tissue and organ in your body requires it to work properly. However, your individual water needs depend on various factors, including your health, activity level and location.
