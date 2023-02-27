Water is essential for your body to function properly. It is your body's principal chemical component and makes up about 50-70% of your body weight. Your body needs water to survive, as every cell, tissue and organ in your body requires it to work properly. However, your individual water needs depend on various factors, including your health, activity level and location.

Everyone’s need is different

Studies have produced varying recommendations over the years, but no single formula fits everyone. Certain medical conditions may affect your body's ability to regulate water balance, such as kidney disease, diabetes and heart failure.

When you engage in physical activity, your body loses more water through sweat, and you need to drink more water to replenish the lost fluids. Also, hot and humid weather conditions may cause your body to lose more fluids through sweat, increasing your water needs.

What happens when you drink too much water?

While water is essential for your body, overhydration or drinking too much water can have harmful effects on your health. When you drink too much water, you may experience water poisoning, intoxication, or a disruption of brain function. This happens when there's too much water in the cells, including brain cells, causing them to swell.

When the cells in the brain swell, they cause pressure in the brain, resulting in confusion, drowsiness, and headaches. Moreover, high pressure in the brain could cause conditions like hypertension (high blood pressure) and bradycardia (low heart rate).

Also Read: This man is getting younger every day, and the experiment costs $2 million per year

Another potential risk of overhydration is hyponatremia, which is a condition that occurs when the sodium levels in the blood become too low. Sodium is a crucial electrolyte that helps keep the balance of fluids in and out of cells.

When the sodium levels drop due to excess water in the body, fluids get inside the cells, causing them to swell. This condition puts you at risk of having seizures, going into a coma, or even dying.

How to strike a balance?

It is important to drink enough water to stay hydrated, but it is also crucial to avoid overhydration. Normal kidneys can release up to a quart of fluid every hour, and if you drink more than that, you'll retain the excess water in your body, which can be hazardous to your health.

Also Read: India to suffer from ‘tsunami' of chronic diseases: Oncologist advises this to reshape cancer care

Mild hyponatremia causes few symptoms, but more severe cases can lead to brain swelling and progressive neurological symptoms, including confusion, disorientation, seizures, coma, and sometimes death.

Drink when thirsty

It is recommended to drink water when you feel thirsty. The body can fight against dehydration by letting you know when you need to drink some water. Thirst is the body's response to dehydration and should be your guiding cue.

It is also important to note that some foods, such as fruits and vegetables, can also contribute to your daily water intake. Ultimately, listening to your body and consuming enough water to stay hydrated is key to maintaining good health.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer. Read more from this author