With an increase in cases of the Omicron variant, plenty of travelers are wondering what might happen if they test positive for Covid-19 while traveling outside the U.S.

Quarantine and isolation times for travelers can vary greatly by country. So can the expenses, which can add up to thousands of dollars for those stuck outside the U.S. for extended stretches.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says domestic travelers shouldn’t travel if they test positive for Covid-19. In the U.S., the CDC recently changed its isolation guidance for some who test positive. Those who have been infected with Covid-19 and are asymptomatic may leave isolation after five days and should wear masks around other people for five more days.

Cami Muñoz, 27 years old, traveled around Northern Europe with her husband and two children this month. On Dec. 12, Ms. Muñoz took a test at the Helsinki airport before checking her bags for her return flight. She was notified that she was positive, and that her family couldn’t travel home to the Provo, Utah area. Because they had checked out of their lodging, Ms. Muñoz says the test proctors told them to isolate in an airport bathroom, which was closed to the public, and await further instruction from medical staff.

They went to an airport hotel for one night to await her PCR results, which were positive. Ms. Muñoz had first experienced cold symptoms on Dec. 7. She says health authorities told her that she needed to isolate until Dec. 17 to fulfill a 10-day requirement. They also said that her children, who are too young to be vaccinated, needed to quarantine until then.

The family decided to check into an Airbnb, which was cheaper and more spacious than the airport hotel, but required renting a car. Ms. Muñoz’s husband and 3-year-old son never tested positive. Her 1-year-old daughter wasn’t tested. She estimates the entire six-day stay cost about $2,200, accounting for the airport hotel, Airbnb, rental car, groceries and international calls made to reschedule flights.

Other travelers have faced different headaches. Jurni Rayne, 40, traveled to Secrets Bahia Mita in Mexico this month with her cousin and girlfriend. The three-night resort trip turned into an extended stay when Ms. Rayne tested positive on the day of departure.

Because Ms. Rayne took her Covid-19 test at the resort, her isolation stay was free. AMR Collection covers the cost of quarantine at its properties for up to 14 days if a guest can’t depart because they received a positive test while on the property. Ms. Rayne didn’t have to pay for the extra nights or for meals, which were delivered to her room for her seven-day quarantine. She says resort staff moved her to a new room and took the keys, and she was told to remain there until she could test again. She spent her time watching Netflix and going out on the room’s balcony to get some fresh air.

The U.S. Embassy and Consulates in Mexico says those who test positive must self-isolate and delay travel until they have completely recovered from Covid-19. Ms. Rayne was told to quarantine for 14 days, but that she could go home if she tested negative after seven days, which she did. She had booked her trip through a travel agent and had travel insurance, and says she didn’t have additional fees when rebooking her flight back to Los Angeles.

Ms. Rayne plans to head to Europe next year. She says she will keep booking with her travel agent and purchasing insurance. “If I do get Covid, [it is] to make sure I’m not coming out of pocket $4,000," she says.

Some travel-insurance policies only cover travelers who test positive, putting families in a bind. Paul Barrios and Brenda Wharton, of Morristown, N.J., took Covid-19 tests on Dec. 23, the day before they were scheduled to depart from Aruba.

Aruba requires travelers 15 and up to purchase an insurance policy that covers up to $125 of isolation expenses each day if a visitor tests positive. But quarantines for fellow travelers without a positive test result aren’t covered. Mr. Barrios, 55, tested positive, but Ms. Wharton, 42, tested negative.

Their hotel told Ms. Wharton that because she was negative she needed to check out the next day or be charged, but Mr. Barrios could wait there until he got more information from a government health official.

Ms. Wharton says she was anxious about leaving her husband, but felt reassured when she learned he would only need to quarantine for a short time, as his symptoms had started shortly after they arrived. In Aruba, the isolation countdown begins at the onset of symptoms.

Mr. Barrios was contacted by a health official via WhatsApp, and later transported to an isolation facility near the Queen Beatrix International Airport on Christmas Eve. Before she left the island, Ms. Wharton went out and bought a bag of groceries in case Mr. Barrios couldn’t order food on Christmas Day.

The insurance covered the isolation stay. Mr. Barrios’s expenses totaled about $300 for food, the difference in his new airfare, Covid-19 testing and government-provided transport to the airport. Mr. Barrios was checked by a doctor about 48 hours before his scheduled departure, and was given a letter to travel. He flew back on Tuesday.

The couple plans to focus on domestic trips in the short-term. “After this, I think we agreed we need a redo on our vacation," Mr. Barrios says.

