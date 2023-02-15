‘What if Ambani or Adani does this!' Elon Musk condemned for ‘sexist’ tweet
Elon Musk's account is able to circumvent Twitter policies, thanks to a new algorithm.
On February 13, a number of Twitter users noticed an odd thing: they were seeing Elon Musk's tweet even if they don't follow him on the social media platform. Other users lamented that Musk's tweets had clogged up their whole Twitter feed.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×