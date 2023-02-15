‘What if Ambani or Adani does this!' Elon Musk condemned for ‘sexist’ tweet

Turns out, Musk's tweets now receive an artificial 1,000-point boost, thanks to new code, guaranteeing that they will always appear above others' in the feed. Internally, this is known as a "power user multiplier," but as of right now, Elon Musk is the only person who can benefit from it. By using this method, Musk's account is also able to circumvent Twitter policies that would otherwise prevent one account from gaining control of the "For You" feed.