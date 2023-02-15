‘What if Ambani or Adani does this!' Elon Musk condemned for ‘sexist’ tweet

‘What if Ambani or Adani does this!' Elon Musk condemned for ‘sexist’ tweet2 min read . 11:27 AM IST
Elon Musk's account is able to circumvent Twitter policies, thanks to a new algorithm.
Elon Musk's account is able to circumvent Twitter policies, thanks to a new algorithm.
On February 13, a number of Twitter users noticed an odd thing: they were seeing Elon Musk's tweet even if they don't follow him on the social media platform. Other users lamented that Musk's tweets had clogged up their whole Twitter feed.
On February 13, a number of Twitter users noticed an odd thing: they were seeing Elon Musk's tweet even if they don't follow him on the social media platform. Other users lamented that Musk's tweets had clogged up their whole Twitter feed.
“I’ve unfollowed you long ago Elon. Why do you keep reappearing in my feed?" one user wrote.
“I’ve unfollowed you long ago Elon. Why do you keep reappearing in my feed?" one user wrote.
Elon Musk responded by tweeting a screenshot from a pornographic film. People have criticised the billionaire's remark and labelled it "sexist." Others claim that Musk is tweeting material that would have gotten them removed from Twitter if they had dared to post it.
Elon Musk responded by tweeting a screenshot from a pornographic film. People have criticised the billionaire's remark and labelled it "sexist." Others claim that Musk is tweeting material that would have gotten them removed from Twitter if they had dared to post it.
One of the Indian users replied, “An entrepreneur in usa can put such tweets. If entrepreneur like Ambani and Adani in India start posting such tweets people will boycott them (sic)." To that, another user batted for Musk and said, “Maybe y’all need a better sense of humor (sic)."
One of the Indian users replied, “An entrepreneur in usa can put such tweets. If entrepreneur like Ambani and Adani in India start posting such tweets people will boycott them (sic)." To that, another user batted for Musk and said, “Maybe y’all need a better sense of humor (sic)."
Many users found Musk’s tweet offensive. One of them posted, “Final straw, I’m officially leaving Twitter now. I can’t believe you’d do this."
Many users found Musk’s tweet offensive. One of them posted, “Final straw, I’m officially leaving Twitter now. I can’t believe you’d do this."
While some said they did not expect such a tweet from Elon Musk, one of them disagreed and said, “I'd say it's *exactly* the kind of shite everybody else expects from Elon."
While some said they did not expect such a tweet from Elon Musk, one of them disagreed and said, “I'd say it's *exactly* the kind of shite everybody else expects from Elon."
Another user said that Musk was “tweeting stuff that we all would’ve got suspended for in the past".
Another user said that Musk was “tweeting stuff that we all would’ve got suspended for in the past".
Also Read: Elon Musk not liable in Tesla tweet trial: Jury
Also Read: Elon Musk not liable in Tesla tweet trial: Jury
Turns out, Musk's tweets now receive an artificial 1,000-point boost, thanks to new code, guaranteeing that they will always appear above others' in the feed. Internally, this is known as a "power user multiplier," but as of right now, Elon Musk is the only person who can benefit from it. By using this method, Musk's account is also able to circumvent Twitter policies that would otherwise prevent one account from gaining control of the "For You" feed.
Turns out, Musk's tweets now receive an artificial 1,000-point boost, thanks to new code, guaranteeing that they will always appear above others' in the feed. Internally, this is known as a "power user multiplier," but as of right now, Elon Musk is the only person who can benefit from it. By using this method, Musk's account is also able to circumvent Twitter policies that would otherwise prevent one account from gaining control of the "For You" feed.
The updated code may soon be pulled back, according to a tweet from Musk that followed: “Please stay tuned while we make adjustments to the uh .… “algorithm"."
The updated code may soon be pulled back, according to a tweet from Musk that followed: “Please stay tuned while we make adjustments to the uh .… “algorithm"."