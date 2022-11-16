What if the Fed’s own forecasts are wrong?6 min read . Updated: 16 Nov 2022, 05:43 AM IST
Feds are instructed to condition their view on an optimal monetary policy, which obviously makes better outcomes achievable
The Federal Reserve’s summary of Economic Projections in September doesn’t anticipate a recession in the next three years. And Chair Jerome Powell still seems to think that a soft landing for the economy is possible. In my view, however, a US recession is highly likely in the next 12 to 18 months. Why don’t I share the Fed’s optimism?