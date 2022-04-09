This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Lauding India as ‘khuddar quam’ (very self-respecting people), Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday has said that no superpower can dictate terms to the neighbouring country, admitting that both New Delhi and Islamabad do not share a good relationship.
Imran Khan's former wife and a critic Reham Khan said that the Pak PM has suddenly decided to campaign for India after realising that he would not win again.
"He knows he can’t win again so decided to campaign for India? Khudaar qom suddenly!!" Reham Khan tweeted as Imran Khan praised India.
"Indians are khuddar quam (very self-respecting people). No superpower can dictate terms to India," he said on Friday during his national address on the eve of a controversial no-confidence vote that looks certain to dismiss him. He added: "I'm disappointed that only due to RSS ideology and what is done with Kashmir we don't have a good relation."
Since the political turmoil in Pakistan began, Imran Khan has changed his stance on India.
Meanwhile, PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz Sharif said if Imran Khan likes India so much, he should shift there. "Vajpayee lost by one vote, went home - did not take the country, constitution and nation hostage like you!" Maryam tweeted.
