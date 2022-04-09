Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
What Imran Khan's ex-wife Rehman Khan had to say on his 'khuddar quam' statement on India

A shopkeeper tunes a television screen to watch the speech of Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, at his shop in Islamabad.
09:09 AM IST

  • Lauding India as ‘khuddar quam’ (very self-respecting people), Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday has said that no superpower can dictate terms to the neighbouring country, admitting that both New Delhi and Islamabad do not share a good relationship.

Imran Khan's former wife and a critic Reham Khan said that the Pak PM has suddenly decided to campaign for India after realising that he would not win again.

"He knows he can’t win again so decided to campaign for India? Khudaar qom suddenly!!" Reham Khan tweeted as Imran Khan praised India.

Lauding India as "khuddar quam" (very self-respecting people), Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday has said that no superpower can dictate terms to the neighbouring country, admitting that both New Delhi and Islamabad do not share a good relationship.

"Indians are khuddar quam (very self-respecting people). No superpower can dictate terms to India," he said on Friday during his national address on the eve of a controversial no-confidence vote that looks certain to dismiss him. He added: "I'm disappointed that only due to RSS ideology and what is done with Kashmir we don't have a good relation."

Since the political turmoil in Pakistan began, Imran Khan has changed his stance on India.

Meanwhile, PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz Sharif said if Imran Khan likes India so much, he should shift there. "Vajpayee lost by one vote, went home - did not take the country, constitution and nation hostage like you!" Maryam tweeted.

Imran Khan government suffered a setback on Thursday as Pakistan Supreme Court set aside the ruling of the Deputy Speaker in which he had rejected the no-confidence motion brough by the opposition.

The court set aside the dissolution of the Pakistan National Assembly and all the subsequent decisions taken.

Addressing further, the Prime Minister expressed his disappointment over the Supreme Court's decision.

"I am upset with the Supreme Court's decision. I was upset because when the Deputy Speaker conducted the probe, the Supreme Court should have investigated it," he said.

*With inputs from agencies

