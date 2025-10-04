What Indian-origin judge Arun Subramanian said while sentencing Sean 'Diddy' Combs on prostitution-related charges

Indian-origin judge Arun Subramanian of the Southern District of New York handed hiphop mogul Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs a 50-month sentence after finding him guilty of arranging for paid male escorts to travel to his home and take part in drug-fuelled sex acts with his girlfriends, which Combs would proceed to film.

While handing Combs the sentence, the judge remarked, "The court rejects the defense's attempt to characterize what happened here as merely intimate, consensual experiences, or just a sex, drugs, and rock-and-roll story," further adding, "This was subjugation, and it drove both Ms. Ventura and Jane to thoughts of ending their lives."

Subramanian said prosecutors' request for a harsh sentence did not take into account mitigating factors, including Combs' charitable acts.

At the end of the hearing, the judge thanked Ventura and Jane for testifying, and said they could encourage other women to report sexual abuse.

"The number of people who you reached is incalculable," Subramanian said.

