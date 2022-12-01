How students should plan their courses?

As of now, there are no definite plans to change the system but the UK Government is expected to make some changes in policy that will affect Indian students wishing to study in the UK. The number of student visas may be restricted in the future or favouritism may be shown to those studying certain subjects at certain universities, Yash Dubal, Visa Expert and Director, A Y & J Solicitors, United Kingdom, a London - based immigration consultancy and Solicitors told Mint.