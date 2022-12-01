Last week, bad news hit Indian students planning to pursue higher education in the UK. The Rishi Sunak government announced that it is mulling strict laws to bring the net migration down from the record level. And under the new laws, it might even consider putting a ban on foreign students, except those who are accepted by the top universities.
For the uninitiated, the Office of National Statistics report last month showed net migration in the country rose to an estimated record of 504,000 in the year to June. Though the biggest proportion of these were EU nationals, (three new visa schemes - for Ukrainians, Afghans and Hong Kong British nationals - together added around 138,000 to the number of arrivals), foreign students arriving in the country was also a significant chunk.
Owing to the rise, Sunak's spokesperson expressed, "We're considering all options to make sure the immigration system is delivering, and that does include looking at the issue of student dependents and low-quality degrees."
Mint had earlier reported that a number of dependents come to the UK with spouses and parents on student visas. This is exactly what Sunak wants to target.
And amid such a situation, it is extremely crucial for students to plan their courses right
How students should plan their courses?
As of now, there are no definite plans to change the system but the UK Government is expected to make some changes in policy that will affect Indian students wishing to study in the UK. The number of student visas may be restricted in the future or favouritism may be shown to those studying certain subjects at certain universities, Yash Dubal, Visa Expert and Director, A Y & J Solicitors, United Kingdom, a London - based immigration consultancy and Solicitors told Mint.
“Indian students have to consider the right course, the right length of study and even if the UK would be the right destination to serve their objective," he advised students who are eager to pursue higher education in the UK.
ONS revealed that Indian students have for the first time overtaken Chinese as the largest group of foreign students studying in the UK with a massive 273% hike in visas granted over the past few years.
