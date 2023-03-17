What is a digital twin? And how can it make companies and cities more efficient?

San Francisco International Airport spans over 5,000 acres, with 18 million square feet of indoor space across 97 buildings, serving more than 42 million passengers last year.
To keep the facility running smoothly, the airport’s managers rely on a digital twin—a three-dimensional virtual replica of the airport that is continuously updated with data gathered from embedded sensors or other connected devices throughout the airport. Thanks to the data, the digital twin changes with its physical counterpart in real time, making it a useful tool for studying performance, running simulations and making predictions about the physical asset it mirrors.
The airport’s operator, a department of the city of San Francisco, started to bring all the data about the airport into a centralized digital twin in 2014. Although data sources are still being added to the virtual model, the technology already is helping the airport run better, according to Geoff Neumayr, the airport’s chief resiliency and sustainability officer.
The digital twin combines all building and asset information in one place, making it easier to handle service requests and organize renovation projects. If the maintenance team were to receive a request to change door locks, for example, it could consult the digital twin to find the locations of all the doors that need service. In one instance, when a construction worker hit a water line at a job site, the plumbing team used the digital twin to direct the construction crew to the shut-off valve within minutes, limiting the damage and avoiding a costly delay, according to Mr. Neumayr.
Eventually, the airport expects the digital twin to have even more capabilities, such as predicting when preventive maintenance—such as replacing lightbulbs—will need to be done, or suggesting more efficient ways to direct passengers through the airport. It also could play a role in sustainability by making it easier to monitor water and power usage, solar-power generation and battery storage, among other things, says Mr. Neumayr.
“There’s just so many different opportunities to look at," he says.
NASA tested an early iteration of a digital twin in response to the Apollo 13 disaster in 1970, using training simulators to match the conditions on the crippled spacecraft and test potential strategies for bringing the astronauts home safely, according to Danette Allen, NASA’s senior leader for autonomous systems.
Today’s digital twins are much more advanced. Not only do they pull in real-time data, but many also use artificial intelligence to capture insights and make predictions, such as identifying potential problems before they happen. The technology also can eliminate the need for physical prototyping of products such as automobiles, and offer a way to test different configurations for spaces such as warehouses and stores, potentially saving time and money.
As recently as five years ago, many saw digital twins as a tool only for technology companies or something to experiment with in a small way. Now, companies in every industry are looking at the technology to help them improve processes, reduce costs, conserve resources, boost employee safety and productivity, or some combination of these possibilities, says Alfonso Velosa, a vice president analyst at Gartner. Last year, 17% of organizations in a Gartner survey said they have or plan to deploy digital twins.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is getting a digital twin of weather conditions across the planet to help it study climate change. Home-improvement retailer Lowe’s Cos. is using the technology at a handful of stores to explore the impact of different store layouts, and to give associates insight into inventory stored in hard-to-reach places.
“Nobody’s doing digital twins anymore just for the sake of technology," Mr. Velosa says. “It’s more, do they have a business problem where this aligns well with what you can do with digital twins?"
Another growing area for digital twins is construction. Modern buildings are already layered with sensors and data-gathering systems that building operators can combine in a digital twin to help them improve a structure’s efficiency, sustainability and security, says Joshua Ridley, chief executive officer and co-founder of Willow, a provider of digital-twin software.
Building managers can use digital twins to keep track of systems—such as EV charging, smart glass that darkens to reduce energy costs and even soap dispensers with built-in sensors that know when it’s time for a refill—all in one place.
“It’s a technology that will change the way we interface with buildings," Mr. Ridley says.
Older structures and systems also can be retrofitted with enough data gathering to support a digital twin, according to Osman Ahmed, a principal technology adviser at Pacific Northwest National Laboratory who is part of a team seeking to use digital twins to help modernize U.S. hydropower plants.
There are 50 U.S. hydropower plants that have been operating since 1908, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. In addition to the extensive maintenance needed at the facilities, the hydropower industry faces growing operational costs and new challenges working with a grid that increasingly relies on renewable energy, an intermittent power source, says Dr. Ahmed.
“The market penetration of digital twins is really anemic for these facilities," he says.
To change that, Pacific Northwest National Laboratory is working with Oak Ridge National Laboratory on a project sponsored by the Energy Department’s Water Power Technologies Office to create a digital-twin platform designed specifically for hydropower plants.
Rather than build their own digital twin, individual plants could plug their data streams into this platform to get insights into power generation and how to better coordinate the dispatch of electricity with projected renewable-energy forecasts. The tool also could help assess operational and maintenance needs that result from intensifying grid demands, and help detect failures before they occur, the group says.
The platform has been tested at a hydropower plant in Norway and one in Washington state, and the group plans to offer it to other hydropower facilities in the next three to four years, Dr. Ahmed says.
Experts also say digital twins could be stitched together to gain a better view into interconnected systems such as complex supply chains.
“Supply chains are already gathering a lot of data," says Maria Jesus Saenz, director of the Digital Supply Chain Transformation Lab at the MIT Center for Transportation and Logistics. “They are very well-positioned to embrace the push to digitization."
The challenge, she says, is getting manufacturers, owners of warehouses, delivery companies and other businesses in the supply chain to coordinate how they respond to whatever insights are gleaned from connected digital twins. For example, if a warehouse uses a digital twin to change its layout, it will affect how delivery companies interact with the space and load their trucks.
Other complicated systems might benefit from connected digital twins, too. A collection of digital twins representing everything from stadiums to freeways to public parks has the potential to change the way governments build cities and provide services, experts say. Cities might use the technology to create more efficient trash-pickup schedules and routes, for example, or to change traffic patterns when there is a spike in additional people getting on the road from, say, a stadium event.
“The real promise here is that we start to build cities that are way more efficient and are way more effective at providing services for the residents," says Todd Richmond, director of the Tech & Narrative Lab and a professor at the Pardee Rand Graduate School.
Before that can happen, several technological updates will be needed, including more data collection, which is dependent on better internet coverage from 5G networks, Prof. Richmond says.
There also are questions about equity, he says. For example, richer areas might end up with more sensors that gather more data, leading to better city services in wealthier areas compared with poorer neighborhoods. To prevent such inequities, people will need to design and use digital twins to create the desired outcome, Prof. Richmond says.
“Humans still need to make decisions based on what the digital twin is saying," he says.
