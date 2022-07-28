What is a recession and are we in one now?4 min read . Updated: 28 Jul 2022, 10:55 PM IST
- Recession fears are rising as the Fed raises interest rates and the U.S. economy contracts in two consecutive quarters. Here's what to know
With U.S. economic output falling, the Federal Reserve raising interest rates and the stock markets down, the possibility of a recession is looming over economists and chief executives. The economy contracted at an annual rate in two consecutive quarters this year, meeting one common definition of recession.