OPEN APP
Home / News / World /  What is a recession and are we in one now?

What is a recession and are we in one now?

The International Monetary Fund has repeatedly lowered its forecast for U.S. and global economic growth in 2022 and 2023, as soaring inflation and the spillover from the war in Ukraine cut into household purchasing power.Premium
The International Monetary Fund has repeatedly lowered its forecast for U.S. and global economic growth in 2022 and 2023, as soaring inflation and the spillover from the war in Ukraine cut into household purchasing power.
 wsj 4 min read . Updated: 28 Jul 2022, 10:55 PM IST Josh Mitchell,Harriet Torry, The Wall Street Journal

  • Recession fears are rising as the Fed raises interest rates and the U.S. economy contracts in two consecutive quarters. Here's what to know

With U.S. economic output falling, the Federal Reserve raising interest rates and the stock markets down, the possibility of a recession is looming over economists and chief executives. The economy contracted at an annual rate in two consecutive quarters this year, meeting one common definition of recession. 

Close

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Log in to our website for add to watchlist. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout