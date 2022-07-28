What is a recession and are we in one now?

That’s a rule of thumb that sometimes appears in news articles and, according to the International Monetary Fund, is used by many analysts and commentators around the globe. But, in the U.S., it has no bearing on the committee, Mr. Hall said. The pandemic-induced downturn lasted just a few months but certainly qualified as a recession in the committee’s eyes because of its severity, he said. Alternatively, a modest decline in output over six months would likely not meet the panel’s definition because the panel only considers “significant" declines in economic activity.